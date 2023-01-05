1.0020230104009 Updates

Hi All!
We are happy to share some updates today!
What's New
- Added 50 new achievements. They need to be activated in the game even you have already finished the game
- The game supports Mac and Linux now
- New Steam community items including:
- 10 beautiful trading cards
- 3 wallpapers
- 5 interesting stickers
- 5 badges including a special one
- 10 animated avatars
Optimizations
- Optimized the game's performance efficiency
- Optimized controller support
- Optimized Kelly and No.2's character performance
- Fixed some bugs
What do you think about the update? We look forward to your feedback in reviews, discussions, and our Discord.
Follow us to learn more:
QQ：549467203
Weibo：超级合金蘑菇
Bilibili：麻痹蘑菇
Twitter: @WTFmabimogu
Discord: Neverland Entertainment
