Super Alloy Ranger update for 5 January 2023

1.0020230104009 Updates

Hi All!

We are happy to share some updates today!

What's New

  1. Added 50 new achievements. They need to be activated in the game even you have already finished the game
  2. The game supports Mac and Linux now
  3. New Steam community items including:
  • 10 beautiful trading cards
  • 3 wallpapers
  • 5 interesting stickers
  • 5 badges including a special one
  • 10 animated avatars

Optimizations

  1. Optimized the game's performance efficiency
  2. Optimized controller support
  3. Optimized Kelly and No.2's character performance
  4. Fixed some bugs

What do you think about the update? We look forward to your feedback in reviews, discussions, and our Discord.

