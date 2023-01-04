Version 2.6.7: Addressing Game Difficulty and Important Crash Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10253120 · Last edited 4 January 2023 – 08:46:13 UTC by Wendy

Fixed a crash that could randomly occur when using Auto Aim.

Fixed a crash that occurred near the end of a match.

Fixed a crash that occurred near the end of a match when OSIRIS was active.

Fixed a bug where terminal upgrades would show up with skill trees.

Fixed a bug where terminal upgrades that were already unlocked could potentially display again.

Fixed 2 of the same terminal command upgrades showing at the same time.

Fixed a bug where last stand wouldn't scale properly

Updated more upgrade descriptions to give specifics and fixed some spelling errors (whoops)

Last stand now scales damage up by 50% instead of 25%

The multiplier is now capped at 2x instead of 3x

Multiplier gain from killing enemies is halved and now properly snaps to 0.0125 intervals

Potential energy damage buff per pack from 5% to 1%

Fixed a bug where gravity wells would cancel enemy momentum

Survival mini drillers now have slightly randomized initial dash times

Fixed a bug where laser cubes wouldn't properly free themselves from the game (this could cause performance problems and potentially getting attacked by invisible laser cubes)

Adjusted enemy health scaling across difficulty levels from 75%-200% to 50%-175%.

Adjusted enemy damage scaling across difficulty levels from 100%-200% to 50%-175%.

LASER CUBE

The laser cube size has been reduced from .75 to .65.

Laser cube laser duration from 1.5 to 1.0.

Increase movement speed. Decreased spawn amount and health.

Reduced laser cube friction value and adjusted soft collision intensity and radius.

Laser cube laser now sweeps toward your position after initially spawning instead of hard tracking

Fixed laser cube laser appearing jittery at higher fps

Increased laser cube laser damage from 0.75 to 1.5

The laser cube is no longer slowed when firing

**The Laser Cube is the enemy that shows up near the end of Ether. It felt very janky and weird and annoying when grouped up and the game spawned WAY too many of them. These changes should address that significantly.

Secondaries

Beam - Damage from 0.25 to 0.35

Trishot - Crit chance from 10% to 25%

Terminal Abilities

Push - damage from 2 to 2.25

Laser - Increase beam width and damage from 1.0 to 0.5

Special - Cooldown from 8.0 to 10.0

OSIRIS -

Health now starts at 100 instead of 50

Health now scales by 10 instead of 15

Osiris frenzy bullets now have a smaller hitbox and a white outline to make them more visible

When fighting OSIRIS for the last time (right before winning the match) OSIRIS now has,

-50% speed

-50% frenzy cooldown

+100% health

Plus, the number of enemies that can spawn is limited from 40 to 25 during the final fight.

Pets

Added a steak pet with a smiley face when you click on it. Don't eat it though, it's not cooked.

What's Next

I'm going to go through Maroon Fog and rebalance it some. Alongside rebalancing some of the primary weapons to ensure everything is viable.