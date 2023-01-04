Patch 0.13.2

New Content
Added an option to rebind throttle to a new key
A gun-port plug has been modelled for the P51c for unused gun-ports
Changes
Lowered camera so its closer to the player aircraft
X7 AT
- Range increased from 1.2km to 1.8km
- Burn time increased from 6 to 8 seconds
- Lifetime increased from 10 to 16
Bug Fixes
Fixed Tutorial overlay glitch
Fixed CR42 unable to be purchased
Fixed a bug that allowed you to beat the author time on mission 1 from the tutorial
Lowered Europe mission 2 & 9 author times
