Vincemus - Air Combat update for 4 January 2023

Patch 0.13.2

Patch 0.13.2

New Content

Added an option to rebind throttle to a new key

A gun-port plug has been modelled for the P51c for unused gun-ports

Changes

Lowered camera so its closer to the player aircraft

X7 AT

  • Range increased from 1.2km to 1.8km
  • Burn time increased from 6 to 8 seconds
  • Lifetime increased from 10 to 16

Bug Fixes

Fixed Tutorial overlay glitch

Fixed CR42 unable to be purchased

Fixed a bug that allowed you to beat the author time on mission 1 from the tutorial

Lowered Europe mission 2 & 9 author times

