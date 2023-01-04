Patch 0.13.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10252972 · Last edited 4 January 2023 – 08:19:09 UTC by Wendy

New Content

Added an option to rebind throttle to a new key

A gun-port plug has been modelled for the P51c for unused gun-ports

Changes

Lowered camera so its closer to the player aircraft

X7 AT

Range increased from 1.2km to 1.8km

Burn time increased from 6 to 8 seconds

Lifetime increased from 10 to 16

Bug Fixes

Fixed Tutorial overlay glitch

Fixed CR42 unable to be purchased

Fixed a bug that allowed you to beat the author time on mission 1 from the tutorial

Lowered Europe mission 2 & 9 author times