 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infinimine update for 4 January 2023

Infinimine Ver.63

Share · View all patches · Build 10252910 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed 4 Different rare crash bugs
-Fixed Mine Reset causing a disconnect
-Added an hourly teleport that triggers memory cleanup(ports you to your current location) only while in AFK mode
-Possibly Fixed party quest location not triggering a treasure room
-Possibly fix for Lower tier player joining a group causing members to get ported to surface
-When a party member leaves a full party it should be marked in Player List as joinable now

Changed files in this update

Depot 2106081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link