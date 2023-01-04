Infinimine Ver.63

-Fixed 4 Different rare crash bugs
-Fixed Mine Reset causing a disconnect
-Added an hourly teleport that triggers memory cleanup(ports you to your current location) only while in AFK mode
-Possibly Fixed party quest location not triggering a treasure room
-Possibly fix for Lower tier player joining a group causing members to get ported to surface
-When a party member leaves a full party it should be marked in Player List as joinable now
