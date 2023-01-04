Dev Blog - Alex

Welcome to our dev blog! Today lead game designer Alex provides us with an in-depth look at the exciting combat styles available to players of Cygnus Enterprises.

With six unique main classes to choose from, players can customize their gameplay experience to suit their preferred playstyle. While it is possible to spend attributes freely, focusing on one or two classes will reward the player with the most powerful passive and active skills. So let's go over the classes and have a look at what each has to offer.

First, we have the security and pilot classes. These two classes offer straightforward gameplay, with the security class focusing on dealing high amounts of damage using grenades and passive weapon effects that dish out stuns, and the pilot class prioritizing mobility as they avoid incoming enemy fire while their drones whittle down the opposition. The security class is equipped with armor and health bonuses as well as heavy, high-damage weapons that come at the cost of reduced mobility. On the other hand, the pilot class has lighter equipment and weapons that focus on boosting secondary stats.

Next up are the trickier, more unusual scientist and medic classes. The scientist class excels in critical hits, with passive skills that provide extra bonuses for critical hits and equipment focused on long-range, high-damage weapons like sniper rifles that require precise aiming. To offset the worst of the enemy fire, the Scientist can use shields to absorb some enemy attacks. The medic class, on the other hand, is well-suited for getting into the thick of combat, with bonus health, health regeneration, AOE attacks, and the ability to poison enemies. Medic equipment often has specialized qualities for taking down certain types of enemies, and their weapons often have poison effects and secondary stat boosts that increase damage over time.

The final two classes, engineers and socializers, offer a more supportive role. Engineers have reduced reload times and increased fire damage, allowing them to wreak havoc with heavy weapons such as rocket launchers. Socializers have a unique ability to buff the power of their skills with morale boosts. These two classes offer general-purpose equipment that can be combined with class skills or weapons for even more interesting gameplay possibilities.



Remember, you can mix and match classes and skills to create even more exotic combinations, and if you want to change your build, you can always visit the cloning facility to reset the distribution of your points.

Thanks for reading and for your continued support, please check out our other blog posts for more information about the game!