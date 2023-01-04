 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deck Defenders update for 4 January 2023

New Client Build 1.0.9.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10252737 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year!

This update is required to play.

Updates and changes

  • Cards in play no longer get discarded right away, instead units & equipment must be destroyed in order to end up in the discard pile
  • Fetch now banishes after play so you can dig more into your discard on a single turn
  • Brawler now spawns with the debuff ‘Cripple’ (can’t use equipment). Brawler was too much of an early game win condition.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with the Battalion Leader buff not properly updating unit text sometimes
  • Fixed an issue where after a player reconnects that the end turn button wasn’t working
  • Fixed an issue where Charm wasn’t working properly
  • Fixed an issue with Reinforcements duplicating cards
  • Fixed an issue with the Skull Crystal not facing the correct direction for the owner

Known Issues

  • Reconnecting to a match can lead to the match being locked up
  • Sometimes when getting a reward from the missions it will show you a reward of 0 shards instead of your actual reward
  • On Android the client will sometimes lock up when going to queue
  • Reconnecting to a match can lead to a soft-lock if you reconnect right as the match is ending
  • Reconnecting more than once per game can cause issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 1098402
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link