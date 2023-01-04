New Client Build 1.0.9.3

Happy New Year!
This update is required to play.
Updates and changes
- Cards in play no longer get discarded right away, instead units & equipment must be destroyed in order to end up in the discard pile
- Fetch now banishes after play so you can dig more into your discard on a single turn
- Brawler now spawns with the debuff ‘Cripple’ (can’t use equipment). Brawler was too much of an early game win condition.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with the Battalion Leader buff not properly updating unit text sometimes
- Fixed an issue where after a player reconnects that the end turn button wasn’t working
- Fixed an issue where Charm wasn’t working properly
- Fixed an issue with Reinforcements duplicating cards
- Fixed an issue with the Skull Crystal not facing the correct direction for the owner
Known Issues
- Reconnecting to a match can lead to the match being locked up
- Sometimes when getting a reward from the missions it will show you a reward of 0 shards instead of your actual reward
- On Android the client will sometimes lock up when going to queue
- Reconnecting to a match can lead to a soft-lock if you reconnect right as the match is ending
- Reconnecting more than once per game can cause issues
Changed files in this update