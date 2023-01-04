 Skip to content

Kill The Emperor update for 4 January 2023

small update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed the bug that "after the character dies, some equipments or weapons may have six attributes".

  2. Fixed the bug that "sometimes the interface may be empty when loading or creating savefiles".

  3. Six of the original ten Han Feizi books were removed from reading, and only four were retained. The corresponding achievements were removed.

  4. Books that can be used to craft equipments have a confirmation before learning into skills.

  5. Fixed some lines.

Changed files in this update

HumanOrigin : Liu Lanzhi Depot 1507111
