 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Orebody: Binder's Tale update for 4 January 2023

Save States!

Share · View all patches · Build 10252406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've added in a major new feature in v1.03! You can now utilize save states to save progress during the game.

v1.03

  • Save States added
  • DSP changed

Changed files in this update

Depot 2124211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link