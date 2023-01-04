Small Update! (Again)

Share · View all patches · Build 10252262 · Last edited 4 January 2023 – 05:19:10 UTC by Wendy

Should be the last smaller update before the big balance update. Unless anything breaks!

Swapped the No Filler and Tripping gamemode on the tech tree

Basic Shot Cards now level up a lot slower than other cards

Easy mode is now only enabled the first time you launch the game

Gamemodes now stay enabled if you close, and relaunch the game

The SwapSlots keybind now prioritizes cards with lower levels

Modified some attacks of the wave 90 Boss

Renamed Easy mode to Practice mode

Reduced the gold gain nerf for Practice mode

Fixed a bug where Howard would stop talking when a new hint event is triggered

Fixed a bug in shuffle where XP would only be allocated to the first few cards in the deck

Fixed a bug in shuffle where all 100 cards could be fired even before unlocked

You can now read what tech tree upgrades do before buying them

Tech tree nodes now say they're disabled when you disable them

Added the ability to navigate the tech tree with movement / aiming buttons

Added a popup that appears when hovering over controls scheme to let people know about the steam controller shenanigans

If you encounter any bugs, have any feedback or suggestions, join the Discord!