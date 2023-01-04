Small Update! (Again)

Should be the last smaller update before the big balance update. Unless anything breaks!
- Swapped the No Filler and Tripping gamemode on the tech tree
- Basic Shot Cards now level up a lot slower than other cards
- Easy mode is now only enabled the first time you launch the game
- Gamemodes now stay enabled if you close, and relaunch the game
- The SwapSlots keybind now prioritizes cards with lower levels
- Modified some attacks of the wave 90 Boss
- Renamed Easy mode to Practice mode
- Reduced the gold gain nerf for Practice mode
- Fixed a bug where Howard would stop talking when a new hint event is triggered
- Fixed a bug in shuffle where XP would only be allocated to the first few cards in the deck
- Fixed a bug in shuffle where all 100 cards could be fired even before unlocked
- You can now read what tech tree upgrades do before buying them
- Tech tree nodes now say they're disabled when you disable them
- Added the ability to navigate the tech tree with movement / aiming buttons
- Added a popup that appears when hovering over controls scheme to let people know about the steam controller shenanigans
If you encounter any bugs, have any feedback or suggestions, join the Discord!
