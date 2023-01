Share · View all patches · Build 10252191 · Last edited 4 January 2023 – 05:32:08 UTC by Wendy

Added Menu/Text Support for the following languages:

Danish

French

German

Italian

Polish

Portuguese

Spanish

Russian

Swedish

Ukrainian

Apologies in advance for any horrible translations. Also, the cutscenes are still in English.

Fixes:

Fixed Fullscreen switching not functioning properly. Now you can switch immediately.

Fixed Wolf boss bite erroring out if you killed the boss just as he attacked.

Fixed level 10 parts from erroring out due to missing text object.