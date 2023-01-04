Update Build 0.32

0.32 Added Challenge Mode levels 11 to 15. Added achievements for the new challenge mode levels. Buffed the health on the level 14 octagon boss and made its movements less jittery and fixed an issue with it always just rushing off the screen to the bottom left forcing you to shoot into the void. Fixed issues with the xbox controller not being able to exit the shop properly. Fixed an issue where challenge achievements would not trigger. Started work on a possible level creation tool.