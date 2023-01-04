Patch v0.4.7

Hello everyone,

Some bugs and a gameplay change.

Bugs:

-A bug where the key mapping for Sprinting was not working has been fixed.

-I fixed some of the distance fog when entering the houses in the Forest.

-The ghouls don't attack when you spawn in the Church.

-Fixed a bug where filling the Empty Jars with Holy Water would remove extra empty bottles.

Gameplay changes:

-Players heal over time. Health will slowly regen over time as long as the player is not vamped or starving.

-You can now buy TNT from Sam in Dairy.

That is all for now,

Happy New Year

DangeorusBob