 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fargone update for 4 January 2023

Auto sort for inventory, dialogue changes for friendly NPC's, bug fixes + QOL's

Share · View all patches · Build 10252002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes 0.1.0.2.35

Added

-Added inventory auto-sort feature
-Description of each of the core skills
-Added friendly dialogue for players that are either friends with specific NPCs or the same faction

Fixed

-Several collision issues at Hopes plant
-Ladder at hopes plant not working when at top
-Tent compass markers not disappearing when picking a tent up
-Fixed an issue causing weapons in stored containers to reset their ammo on reload
-Fixed ai being able to turn and sometimes shoot when in a stun
-Fixed a bug with the military quartermaster not stocking correctly
-Fixed an issue that could cause attachments to not craft after a failed crafting attempt before
-Fixed an issue preventing the player from crafting an item if the required resources were in different stacks

Changed

-Mission markers now update in real-time to prevent mission ai from walking off and not being close to the mission marker
-Starting backpack now gives a minor boost to carry weight allowing for higher capacity by default
-Acog sight for m4 adjusted

Changed files in this update

Depot 2242101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link