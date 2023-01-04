Auto sort for inventory, dialogue changes for friendly NPC's, bug fixes + QOL's

Patch notes 0.1.0.2.35

Added

-Added inventory auto-sort feature

-Description of each of the core skills

-Added friendly dialogue for players that are either friends with specific NPCs or the same faction

Fixed

-Several collision issues at Hopes plant

-Ladder at hopes plant not working when at top

-Tent compass markers not disappearing when picking a tent up

-Fixed an issue causing weapons in stored containers to reset their ammo on reload

-Fixed ai being able to turn and sometimes shoot when in a stun

-Fixed a bug with the military quartermaster not stocking correctly

-Fixed an issue that could cause attachments to not craft after a failed crafting attempt before

-Fixed an issue preventing the player from crafting an item if the required resources were in different stacks

Changed

-Mission markers now update in real-time to prevent mission ai from walking off and not being close to the mission marker

-Starting backpack now gives a minor boost to carry weight allowing for higher capacity by default

-Acog sight for m4 adjusted