Auto sort for inventory, dialogue changes for friendly NPC's, bug fixes + QOL's

Patch notes 0.1.0.2.35
Added
-Added inventory auto-sort feature
-Description of each of the core skills
-Added friendly dialogue for players that are either friends with specific NPCs or the same faction
Fixed
-Several collision issues at Hopes plant
-Ladder at hopes plant not working when at top
-Tent compass markers not disappearing when picking a tent up
-Fixed an issue causing weapons in stored containers to reset their ammo on reload
-Fixed ai being able to turn and sometimes shoot when in a stun
-Fixed a bug with the military quartermaster not stocking correctly
-Fixed an issue that could cause attachments to not craft after a failed crafting attempt before
-Fixed an issue preventing the player from crafting an item if the required resources were in different stacks
Changed
-Mission markers now update in real-time to prevent mission ai from walking off and not being close to the mission marker
-Starting backpack now gives a minor boost to carry weight allowing for higher capacity by default
-Acog sight for m4 adjusted
Changed files in this update