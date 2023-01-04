Carth Alpha 1.86

Carth Alpha 1.85

~Death on Horse stops horse movement and bugs

~Bug with one handed and two handed weapons overlapping fixed

~Quest Hud ui now can be hidden with key press

~Horse stash ui is updated

~Crate stash ui's are updated

~Sfx added to crafting system

~Reworked re spawning and death mechanics

~Adjusted and added more fishing locations

~Create Coal Crafting known by all (Burn Logs)

~Reworked mechanics or re spawning player to decrease bugs

~Adjusted Xp from mining

~Added Limestone found from mining

~Added Yarrow wild flower and ingredient

~Fixed Stone wall not building across network

~Bushes in Birch biome now harvestable

~Adjustments to Procedural Quest payouts

~Removed unwanted alert uis from quests

~Dialogue added

~Fixed some quests not completing correctly

~Fixed well colliders for collecting

~Adjusted fishing times and chance of success

~Adjusted Birch tree colliders

~Adjusted rock colliders in a few biomes

~SFX Bug with fishing

~SFX added to spear fishing

~Added Large Stone Wall buildable

~Large stone wall crafting recipe

~Fixed Miss Shoun Dialogue bug

~Fixed Tree colliders in Deep Forest Biome

~Adjusted VFX particles in Deep Forest

~All harvesting actions now continue to allow camera zoom and movement

~Added small stone floor paver build able craft able item

~Added Wood Floor build able craft able item

~Fixed missing images in crafting UI

~Added new actual images to items

~Fixed a few items that were not allowing being built

~Added Adept Carpentry Feat