Carth Alpha 1.86

Carth Alpha 1.85
~Death on Horse stops horse movement and bugs
~Bug with one handed and two handed weapons overlapping fixed
~Quest Hud ui now can be hidden with key press
~Horse stash ui is updated
~Crate stash ui's are updated
~Sfx added to crafting system
~Reworked re spawning and death mechanics
~Adjusted and added more fishing locations
~Create Coal Crafting known by all (Burn Logs)
~Reworked mechanics or re spawning player to decrease bugs
~Adjusted Xp from mining
~Added Limestone found from mining
~Added Yarrow wild flower and ingredient
~Fixed Stone wall not building across network
~Bushes in Birch biome now harvestable
~Adjustments to Procedural Quest payouts
~Removed unwanted alert uis from quests
~Dialogue added
~Fixed some quests not completing correctly
~Fixed well colliders for collecting
~Adjusted fishing times and chance of success
~Adjusted Birch tree colliders
~Adjusted rock colliders in a few biomes
~SFX Bug with fishing
~SFX added to spear fishing
~Added Large Stone Wall buildable
~Large stone wall crafting recipe
~Fixed Miss Shoun Dialogue bug
~Fixed Tree colliders in Deep Forest Biome
~Adjusted VFX particles in Deep Forest
~All harvesting actions now continue to allow camera zoom and movement
~Added small stone floor paver build able craft able item
~Added Wood Floor build able craft able item
~Fixed missing images in crafting UI
~Added new actual images to items
~Fixed a few items that were not allowing being built
~Added Adept Carpentry Feat
Changed files in this update