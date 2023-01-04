 Skip to content

Gundy update for 4 January 2023

v1.0.3 - Speedrun.com Support

Share · View all patches · Build 10251947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!

It's been a while, but this update is really short and sweet.

I've updated the timer in the game to match the "format" used by Speedrun.com

Why? (one may ask)

Well our co-owner, Dr.Evil1200 (on Discord) added Gundy to speedrun.com for all to enjoy!

We've both submitted times, and have already been beaten...

If you want to submit a time please go to:

https://www.speedrun.com/gundy/

If you have any question please feel free to join Discord, https://discord.gg/y4nafdp29v
There are new speedrunning channels and an Unreal version of Gundy being developed by Dr.Evil1200 as well.

Good luck, runners!
-d4rkd0s

