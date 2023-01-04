v1.0.3 - Speedrun.com Support

Hello all!
It's been a while, but this update is really short and sweet.
I've updated the timer in the game to match the "format" used by Speedrun.com
Why? (one may ask)
Well our co-owner, Dr.Evil1200 (on Discord) added Gundy to speedrun.com for all to enjoy!
We've both submitted times, and have already been beaten...
If you want to submit a time please go to:
https://www.speedrun.com/gundy/
If you have any question please feel free to join Discord, https://discord.gg/y4nafdp29v
There are new speedrunning channels and an Unreal version of Gundy being developed by Dr.Evil1200 as well.
Good luck, runners!
-d4rkd0s
Changed files in this update