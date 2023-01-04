Update v0.0.7: New year, new features

This is a pretty significant update, but much of the changes are under the hood. There are some quality of life improvements, like better filters for coaches and plays, and lots of bug fixes, but mainly some big improvements to the sim engine.

Firstly, more defensive stats! Pass targets/completions, pass deflections, and QB pressures have been added for the defense, so you can get more info about who is making an impact.

Those new stats, as well as who made the tackle, who allowed the sack, and even which WR route was thrown to, can now be seen and analyzed with the new "Play Summary" dialog (seen below) which is available on all plays. Click the info icon on impact plays or in the detailed game log to view all information about who did what in the play.

In addition, there are a ton of balance changes and improvements to make the simulation more realistic. A new 'Run/Pass Balance' feature has been added, which represents the playcalling tendencies of an offense in a game. Run too much, and the defense will start to stack the box. Pass too much, and the defense will play more in coverage. Play action passes are better if the defense is expecting a run, and draw plays are better if the defense is expecting a pass.

Full list of changes: