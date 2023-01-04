 Skip to content

方寸文明 update for 4 January 2023

v1.03

Build 10251825 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the bug that the technology selection stuck sometimes;
  2. Fixed the bug that rockets could not be launched if there was no space when winning;
  3. Fixed the bug that wagons, trains and aircraft could be used continuously and consume industrial value;
  4. Fixed the bug that skill can be stuck if switching background;
  5. Adjusted the probability pool of resource output;
  6. The number of Level 5 resources is adjusted;
    7.difficult and complex diseases;

