- Fixed the bug that the technology selection stuck sometimes;
- Fixed the bug that rockets could not be launched if there was no space when winning;
- Fixed the bug that wagons, trains and aircraft could be used continuously and consume industrial value;
- Fixed the bug that skill can be stuck if switching background;
- Adjusted the probability pool of resource output;
- The number of Level 5 resources is adjusted;
7.difficult and complex diseases;
方寸文明 update for 4 January 2023
v1.03
