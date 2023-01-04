 Skip to content

Little Hellions update for 4 January 2023

LAB REPORT 1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Professor Onion here! Reporting from Torment Labs ~ a division of the Schadenfreude network.

Know that feeling when you spend 7 years of your life making a game and then open it up to early access and then don't make updates for 2 months cuz you're too busy being a nurse for your sick mama onion? You know how it is.

Starting the new year with some simple quality of life updates and crash fixes. Hoping we can be on a regular schedule now that things are reaching an equilibrium.

Patch notes

Features
  • Added an in-game version of the LAB REPORT. Viewable on the hellevator.
  • Improved PS4 & PS5 controller support. Please report any issues you find with older controllers.
  • Improved usability of controller remapper.
Interface
  • Simplified main menu tooltips.
  • Updated hellevator interface elements.
Bugs
  • Removed a crash triggered by power throwing a grapple point.

That's it this time, Bomb Pig loves you! ~ ❤

