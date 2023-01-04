LAB REPORT 1



Professor Onion here! Reporting from Torment Labs ~ a division of the Schadenfreude network.

Know that feeling when you spend 7 years of your life making a game and then open it up to early access and then don't make updates for 2 months cuz you're too busy being a nurse for your sick mama onion? You know how it is.

Starting the new year with some simple quality of life updates and crash fixes. Hoping we can be on a regular schedule now that things are reaching an equilibrium.

Patch notes

Features

Added an in-game version of the LAB REPORT. Viewable on the hellevator.

Improved PS4 & PS5 controller support. Please report any issues you find with older controllers.

Improved usability of controller remapper.

Interface

Simplified main menu tooltips.

Updated hellevator interface elements.

Bugs

Removed a crash triggered by power throwing a grapple point.

That's it this time, Bomb Pig loves you! ~ ❤