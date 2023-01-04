 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 4 January 2023

v7.18a

Share · View all patches · Build 10251725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v7.18a - January 3rd, 2023
-Slightly lowered the volume of metal and gold bullets
-Ventra's background is now affected by the blackout BG option

Changed files in this update

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart Content Depot 790061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link