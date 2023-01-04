v7.18a - January 3rd, 2023
-Slightly lowered the volume of metal and gold bullets
-Ventra's background is now affected by the blackout BG option
The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 4 January 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
