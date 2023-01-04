New Features
- Most bosses now drop a new item upon first defeat - the Remembrance Tear, which can be used at Remembrance Shrines for additional remembered item slots - if you've already defeated a boss, you should find the Remembrance Tear in your inventory upon loading into this version
- Up to 10 Starry Remembrance Tears, which also can be used to gain additional remembered item slots, can be purchased in New Game Plus
- Added the Guard Ring, which can be found in Chapter 3 and beyond, which reduces damage taken as long as your poise is unbroken, and dramatically increases damage on any attacks that break your poise
Balance Changes
- The effectiveness of shields is now improved with additional Poise (1% per point of Poise)
- The amount of Ancient Blood needed to level up in the Labyrinth Base Camp has been significantly reduced for later levels
- Arena battles now award coins upon completion
- The final arena battle has had its difficulty somewhat reduced
- Skeletons no longer can pass Warding Candles, like other enchanted armor
- Priscilla's Ring has a different function - it now converts curse damage received to physical damage
- Night Mother Outfit has less poise reduction
Polish
- Remembered items have a different icon from permanent items now, and a different color for their text description
- Improved the appearance of the Cursed Ring and Robert's Ring
- Increased the mashing buffer when picking up items to reduce accidental item description skips
- The toggle legibility button has been renamed to "Typeface" for lore items and has been made more obvious
Bug Fixes
- Fix an issue where after purchasing Fashion Records, loading a save may result in a black screen under some circumstances
- Fix the appearance of monster health bars when playing in a non-standard aspect ratio
- Fix icons being misaligned when Remembering items
- Fix an issue where sometimes item displays would not fully scroll to the top
- Fix an issue where an older version of the game could load a newer save(and subsequently get in a bad state)
- Fix an issue where Skeletons, once resurrected by a Necromancer, could not be killed
- Fix the Fashion Record display reading 0/0
Changed files in this update