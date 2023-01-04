 Skip to content

Withering Rooms update for 4 January 2023

0.95

Build 10251724

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Most bosses now drop a new item upon first defeat - the Remembrance Tear, which can be used at Remembrance Shrines for additional remembered item slots - if you've already defeated a boss, you should find the Remembrance Tear in your inventory upon loading into this version
  • Up to 10 Starry Remembrance Tears, which also can be used to gain additional remembered item slots, can be purchased in New Game Plus
  • Added the Guard Ring, which can be found in Chapter 3 and beyond, which reduces damage taken as long as your poise is unbroken, and dramatically increases damage on any attacks that break your poise

Balance Changes

  • The effectiveness of shields is now improved with additional Poise (1% per point of Poise)
  • The amount of Ancient Blood needed to level up in the Labyrinth Base Camp has been significantly reduced for later levels
  • Arena battles now award coins upon completion
  • The final arena battle has had its difficulty somewhat reduced
  • Skeletons no longer can pass Warding Candles, like other enchanted armor
  • Priscilla's Ring has a different function - it now converts curse damage received to physical damage
  • Night Mother Outfit has less poise reduction

Polish

  • Remembered items have a different icon from permanent items now, and a different color for their text description
  • Improved the appearance of the Cursed Ring and Robert's Ring
  • Increased the mashing buffer when picking up items to reduce accidental item description skips
  • The toggle legibility button has been renamed to "Typeface" for lore items and has been made more obvious

Bug Fixes

  • Fix an issue where after purchasing Fashion Records, loading a save may result in a black screen under some circumstances
  • Fix the appearance of monster health bars when playing in a non-standard aspect ratio
  • Fix icons being misaligned when Remembering items
  • Fix an issue where sometimes item displays would not fully scroll to the top
  • Fix an issue where an older version of the game could load a newer save(and subsequently get in a bad state)
  • Fix an issue where Skeletons, once resurrected by a Necromancer, could not be killed
  • Fix the Fashion Record display reading 0/0

Changed files in this update

