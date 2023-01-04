- There's now an Easy AI setting! Until you win at least one game, you can only play against Easy AI. After winning a game, you can choose your difficulty setting. (If you've won a game before this update, you'll be able to choose difficulty levels immediately.)
- Removed the CPU intro line "Doesn't know the meaning of "difficulty setting"." :P
- Spaces, numbers, dashes, and apostrophes are now allowed in character names! (You can always edit your character before a game, including their name.)
- Added roughly 50 more puzzles to the game!
- WASD controls can no longer be used. (It just didn't work well in places where you choose a letter: after spinning, or picking a vowel.)
Word x Word update for 4 January 2023
1.1.0 Release: AI Difficulty Setting, +50ish Puzzles, and More
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update