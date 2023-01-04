 Skip to content

Word x Word update for 4 January 2023

1.1.0 Release: AI Difficulty Setting, +50ish Puzzles, and More

Share · View all patches · Build 10251667 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • There's now an Easy AI setting! Until you win at least one game, you can only play against Easy AI. After winning a game, you can choose your difficulty setting. (If you've won a game before this update, you'll be able to choose difficulty levels immediately.)
  • Removed the CPU intro line "Doesn't know the meaning of "difficulty setting"." :P
  • Spaces, numbers, dashes, and apostrophes are now allowed in character names! (You can always edit your character before a game, including their name.)
  • Added roughly 50 more puzzles to the game!
  • WASD controls can no longer be used. (It just didn't work well in places where you choose a letter: after spinning, or picking a vowel.)

