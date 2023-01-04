This is a quick patch to fix a bug preventing players from picking up the Dwarf Forge Rune Key. Also fixed the dwarven mine carts from making the car horn sound effect.... because that was also a thing.
Cat Gets Medieval update for 4 January 2023
Patch to Access Dwarf Forge Key
Patchnotes via Steam Community
