Patch Notes ea v0.5.3

EA Release - 0.5.3 Notes

Developer Notes

Happy New Year! Here is a small update to fix some reported issues. Most importantly, I finally fixed the...

STR bug that has plagued me since initial release. This made me feel good to finally figure this one out.

And, it was a stupid setting of all things. Thanks to all who gave me what they were doing when they noticed the STR drop.

If your STR drops after this update, it should be due to a status effect or an injury.

This year will see the offical release. Unless some catastrophic bug rears it ugly head, I think I can exit early access this month or

next.