Ascension is possible. (Patch Notes)

Oh yeah. I can feel it.

Perfection is achievable if we understand the requirements and limitations.

Xross Dreams, v1.11 Patch Notes:

Instant Switching (hold to Switch) no longer desyncs online. In preparation for Replays, I redid the input code last update. Holding the Switch button wasn't yet brought up to speed with the rest of the code. It now is. If you must know, I have been calling the other Switch "End of Turn Switching," but with time and effort I'm sure we'll come up with something shorter and snappier.

Some Encounters [spoiler]namely, the STRIKER Cybermenace, Awakened Robeast Superintelligence, and ULTIMATE Awakened Robeast Superintelligence STRIKER[/spoiler] are Inert, meaning they will not automatically open Gifts. These Encounters can also Heal, which will activate and open Gifts on their board. These 2 mechanics caused a softlock in concert with each other after I fixed the cascading Gifts glitch a few days ago. Skeleton, Journey, and Thinker can now receive Hard Shells. How did I miss that?!

How did I miss that?! Shell Towers no longer fragment when dropped onto Journey's board as a result of a dropped chain. Actually, all Shells of all shapes will be dropped as a singular group if they're in the queue and your chain is dropped. This fixes a few glitches related to Journey and things like pieces falling through shells, shells being unqueuable, and so on.

Yes, replays are coming, but not until after the desyncs are gone. Thank you for playing. I hope you're having a good time! There are more features and secrets on the horizon; I'm going to support this game for a while.

Better get in your practice now, because once netcode is working for good the curators and streamers are going to flood the online modes.

Thank you for being. You light up my life. Stay cool.