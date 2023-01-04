First day update!

Hello, dear friend and players!

This update includes:

More improved optimization

Fixed dialogues

Improved system for choosing the language of the narrative/dialogues

And also:

Correction of phone errors, and tasks related to it.

A lot of minor fixes related to the character, artificial intelligence and the environment.

We study your feedback and comments, we try to adjust our roadmap along with your feedback and suggestions.

Your feedback is very helpful in the development of the game, keep up the good work!

Thx everyone!

Keep in touch!