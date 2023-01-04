Rank: Warmaster News and Updates January 3, 2023



Greetings, Warmasters and Candidates! This is the newsletter for January 3rd, 2023, and the first update for year 2023. Everyone on the Rank: Warmaster team hopes you had a great Holiday! As such we are on holiday too, so more minor updates this time. Most of the updates revolve around bug fixing.

Quality of Life

Minor fix on the Navigation screen where the pulses didn't carry the colors they were supposed to have from the technology web database. There is also a fix where if a navigation point was approached out of order, it would trigger and skip the currently targeted navigation point, messing the progress up. There has been a lot of background fixing of the Campaign Engine, such as loops and crashes, but they are hard to describe here in any way that would make sense outside of the team.

Short-term RoadMap

The holidays are upon us, which means people go on vacations, so progress this time of year is always slow. While there will be some updates in the next few weeks, there won't be much. There have been icons updated, but not enough to do a batch release. I wouldn't expect too much work to be done in the next two weeks over the holidays and vacations here.

That's all for this update, stay tuned for more news next time! If you'd like to give Rank: Warmaster a try for yourself, pick up a copy on Steam and begin your conquest of Mars!

