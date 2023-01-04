 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Survivor update for 4 January 2023

Update 1/3/23

Share · View all patches · Build 10251023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the auto sniper and missile projectile life.
  • Added upgrade card info to tooltips.
  • Capped split to 1 time per projectile, and fixed issue where spawned projectiles were splitting.
  • Fixed scout drones not picking up resources from mining stations.
  • Fixed drones not picking up resources with Scout Drone Quadrant/All upgrade.
  • Fixed shadow clones duplicating equipment.
  • Fixed Replacing weapon interface not showing up.
  • Loaded in new translations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2060751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link