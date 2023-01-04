Update 1/3/23

- Fixed the auto sniper and missile projectile life.
- Added upgrade card info to tooltips.
- Capped split to 1 time per projectile, and fixed issue where spawned projectiles were splitting.
- Fixed scout drones not picking up resources from mining stations.
- Fixed drones not picking up resources with Scout Drone Quadrant/All upgrade.
- Fixed shadow clones duplicating equipment.
- Fixed Replacing weapon interface not showing up.
- Loaded in new translations.
