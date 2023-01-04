 Skip to content

Dead Grid update for 4 January 2023

HOTFIX PATCH NOTES - EA 0.3.22

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello mercs,

This is a small hotfix patch to address a few non-critical bugs and improve the balance of gearing up your Revenants.

REVENANT

  • Greatly increased the drop rate of Revenant weapons, which now have a chance to drop as rewards from a lot more missions than before.

BUG FIXES

  • Brie's total uses on a mission run are not reset between mission repeats. This sometimes resulted in her not appearing on a mission at all or showing incorrect remaining uses in her ability details.
  • Ned's assignment Wedding Ring cannot be completed.
  • Garrett's assignment Irradiated Tissue cannot be completed with collected items.
  • Machine gun mastery icon is not showing in merc details after spending points in MG mastery and viewing the merc's details in camp. This is only a visual bug.

Full patch notes for the recently released Content Update 03 can be found here.

Please post your issues in Discord or the Steam forums. Thank you!

