HOTFIX PATCH NOTES - EA 0.3.22

Hello mercs,

This is a small hotfix patch to address a few non-critical bugs and improve the balance of gearing up your Revenants.

REVENANT

Greatly increased the drop rate of Revenant weapons, which now have a chance to drop as rewards from a lot more missions than before.

BUG FIXES

Brie's total uses on a mission run are not reset between mission repeats. This sometimes resulted in her not appearing on a mission at all or showing incorrect remaining uses in her ability details.

Ned's assignment Wedding Ring cannot be completed.

Garrett's assignment Irradiated Tissue cannot be completed with collected items.

Machine gun mastery icon is not showing in merc details after spending points in MG mastery and viewing the merc's details in camp. This is only a visual bug.

Full patch notes for the recently released Content Update 03 can be found here.

