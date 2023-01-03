-Fixed an error where partygoers spawned in level 3 instead of the correct enemy
-Fixed a bug preventing respawning in Level fun
-Fixed a bug preventing sanity to work around most enemies
Backrooms Mainframe update for 3 January 2023
Bug patch/ enemy correction
Changed files in this update