 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Backrooms Mainframe update for 3 January 2023

Bug patch/ enemy correction

Share · View all patches · Build 10250992 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed an error where partygoers spawned in level 3 instead of the correct enemy
-Fixed a bug preventing respawning in Level fun
-Fixed a bug preventing sanity to work around most enemies

Changed files in this update

Depot 2238242
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link