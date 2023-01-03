Adding achievements!

We are excited to announce that achievements are coming to the game! You will now be able to unlock achievements by completing various challenges and tasks in-game. There are over 20 achievements to unlock, ranging from serving dishes to putting out fires.

We hope these achievements will add a new layer of depth and replayability to the game, as you will have more goals to work towards beyond just serving customers and having fun at your own pace.

We can't wait for you to start unlocking achievements and seeing your progress.

Happy cooking!