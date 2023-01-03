- Limiting game to 60fps to reduce GPU usage
- Updated graphics to a more realistic space
- Added loading screen at the beginning
- Added keys for rolling (Q/E) and moving up / down (R/F)
- Re-mapped existing keys which were on the new movement keys
Nightingale: Expanse Playtest update for 3 January 2023
0.0.1c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
