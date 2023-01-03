 Skip to content

Nightingale: Expanse Playtest update for 3 January 2023

0.0.1c

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Limiting game to 60fps to reduce GPU usage
  • Updated graphics to a more realistic space
  • Added loading screen at the beginning
  • Added keys for rolling (Q/E) and moving up / down (R/F)
  • Re-mapped existing keys which were on the new movement keys

