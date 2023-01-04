Update 26 - Happy New Year!

It's 2023 and we're back at it! This update greatly optimizes the rendering of common corpses when they're displayed on screen. It should dramatically improve performance on all systems, especially CPU bound machines like the Xbox One. This is a first-pass implementation and we'll likely continue making adjustments to it for a bit.

We've also added some adjustments to matchmaking to address a handful of edge cases that caused matchmaking failures.

If matchmaking places you in a session that you can't connect to for whatever reason, your client will start and host its own game rather than kicking you back to the queue.

Additionally, players can choose to start a new public game when they set up their session. Other players will be able to join using matchmaking. If you don't want players to join your sessions, you can always start a Private game.

We've fixed a bug that caused some players to fall through the world when they were playing on games hosted by slower computers.

We've added a crown indicator on the player banner to indicate which player is the game host.

Remember, there's still one day left to get The Anacrusis on sale! The Winter Sale ends at 10AM PST on the 5th!