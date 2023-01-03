Version 0.20.5 - New Content, Fixes, and Improvements

New Features and Content

Added a new unlockable avatar 'Robot Y'

Robot Y (name unknown / TBD) - Concept Art



"An advanced dock loader repurposed, and given temporary legal entity status, allowing them the chance to fulfill the dream of becoming the best on any court or field. Real - or virtual."

Fixes and Improvements

Updated main menu screen

Fixed issue with zoom when escaping mainframe while in start intro sequence

Fixed issue with door opening in boss room

Next Steps

Next major update, the 'Cybernet Update', will be released sometime in the next 3-4 weeks. The first gameplay iteration is complete, and the update is now undergoing a gold pass for QoL, visuals, and audio. Sneak peaks coming soon.

With the cybernet update, future runs on a mainframe will generate Reputation that can be used to gain Contracts to protect other mainframes in the cybernet.

Discord: https://discord.gg/GcHvkndNKR

Upcoming Features