 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crash Override update for 3 January 2023

Version 0.20.5 - New Content, Fixes, and Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10250569 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Content

  • Added a new unlockable avatar 'Robot Y'
Robot Y (name unknown / TBD) - Concept Art


"An advanced dock loader repurposed, and given temporary legal entity status, allowing them the chance to fulfill the dream of becoming the best on any court or field. Real - or virtual."

Fixes and Improvements

  • Updated main menu screen
  • Fixed issue with zoom when escaping mainframe while in start intro sequence
  • Fixed issue with door opening in boss room

Next Steps

Next major update, the 'Cybernet Update', will be released sometime in the next 3-4 weeks. The first gameplay iteration is complete, and the update is now undergoing a gold pass for QoL, visuals, and audio. Sneak peaks coming soon.

With the cybernet update, future runs on a mainframe will generate Reputation that can be used to gain Contracts to protect other mainframes in the cybernet.

Discord: https://discord.gg/GcHvkndNKR

Upcoming Features

  • Cybernet overworld map
  • Environment obstacles and hazards

Changed files in this update

Depot 2117791
  • Loading history…
Depot 2117792
  • Loading history…
Depot 2117793
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link