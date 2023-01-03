Version 1.0897 is live!

Hi everyone - we just pushed v1.0897 live, which does the following:

Adds "Mars, the Bringer of War" as a new track!

Adds a little timer during gameplay, showing time elapsed & total track time.

Re-activates some keyboard keys for tooting, which were disabled in a previous update.

Adjusts the light bloom effect that appears when reaching "Champ Mode"

Adds a new option in the ACCESSIBILITY settings menu, allowing users to turn off the Champ Mode light bloom effect.

Users with a ton of custom tracks should now get S rank achievements during the point screen, no longer requiring a game restart.

Some settings have had their language and/or position adjusted, to make them easier to find and understand.

A handful of small fixes and optimizations.

We have a bunch of larger updates we're working on, which should be exciting! Thank you for your continued patience.

-Dan of Holy Wow