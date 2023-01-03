 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trombone Champ update for 3 January 2023

Version 1.0897 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10250457 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone - we just pushed v1.0897 live, which does the following:

  • Adds "Mars, the Bringer of War" as a new track!
  • Adds a little timer during gameplay, showing time elapsed & total track time.
  • Re-activates some keyboard keys for tooting, which were disabled in a previous update.
  • Adjusts the light bloom effect that appears when reaching "Champ Mode"
  • Adds a new option in the ACCESSIBILITY settings menu, allowing users to turn off the Champ Mode light bloom effect.
  • Users with a ton of custom tracks should now get S rank achievements during the point screen, no longer requiring a game restart.
  • Some settings have had their language and/or position adjusted, to make them easier to find and understand.
  • A handful of small fixes and optimizations.

We have a bunch of larger updates we're working on, which should be exciting! Thank you for your continued patience.

-Dan of Holy Wow

Changed files in this update

TROMBONE CHAMP Content Depot 1059991
  • Loading history…
Trombone Champ Depot x32 Depot 1059992
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link