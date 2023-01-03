Happy new year! One minor balance change and a few bugfixes. If anything persists I'll look at it asap.

-Slightly increased the size of the uppercut attack's hitbox.

-Once again, made tweaks to fix a variety of issues involving floor/wall collisions with numerous enemies, as well as the player character.

-Fixed a Survival Mode bug that only recently appeared. When two Chibearas were present, the "shockwave" sprite would sometimes appear on a Chibeara not currently using that attack.

-Fixed bug where a frozen, defeated Skeleton would temporarily be transparent when an Esper appeared.