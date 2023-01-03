 Skip to content

Donutis Simulator update for 3 January 2023

Basic Update

Greetings dear players,

1.Bug Fixes
2.A secret item was hidden in the game's files

We will be with you with the next updates.

He he : PBWN9-LB2FH-N322M

