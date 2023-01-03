Update News

Apologies, I still wasn’t able to start improving the combat/AI. And I want to test adding Fog to the game instead of Darkness, which might take a few hours or a day.

Bug fixes and Improvements

Fixed player hands jumping around and making a ton of noise when colliding with objects.

Added more Video details in the Tutorial scene regarding how Guns work.

For guns such as AR15s(American style rifle), the player has to use the Trigger button to cock it, otherwise if there is a sight on the gun, the player will keep grabbing the Sight instead of the cocking handle.