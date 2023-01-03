 Skip to content

The Maze update for 3 January 2023

Update News

The Maze update for 3 January 2023 · Build 10250298 · Last edited by Wendy

Apologies, I still wasn’t able to start improving the combat/AI. And I want to test adding Fog to the game instead of Darkness, which might take a few hours or a day.

Bug fixes and Improvements

  • Fixed player hands jumping around and making a ton of noise when colliding with objects.

  • Added more Video details in the Tutorial scene regarding how Guns work.

  • For guns such as AR15s(American style rifle), the player has to use the Trigger button to cock it, otherwise if there is a sight on the gun, the player will keep grabbing the Sight instead of the cocking handle.

  • Changed a little how the sockets/pockets work. For a player, the sockets will have a glass sphere appearance(Got the idea from Hotdogs, Horseshoes and Handgrenades). For the other player, it will actually look like the player has the gun “attached” to his hips. Making it look better instead of having it floating slightly in front of them.

