BIG UPDATE: Underwater level + Fishing System + more

Good evening dear community!

We bring good news!!!

There is a Big Update today with features you have requested for over a year.

New features include:

• New underwater wildlife NPCs;

• You can now find the fishing rod inside the Harbor;

• New armors: Diver suit, Hazmat suit A;

• New weapon: Harpoon;

• Over 50 new aquatic animals;

• New achievements;

• We finally launched our FISHING SYSTEM!!!! You unlock it after you get the Fishing rod at the Harbor.

We have new buildings unlocked:

• The Harbor;

• Geothermal Power Plant.

These are the complexes already unlocked during the Early Access:

• Command Center;

• Radio Tower;

• Hospital;

• Hotel;

• Heliport;

• Airport;

• River Cruise;

• Hydroelectric Power Plant;

• Water Treatment Station;

• Nuclear Power Plant;

• Geothermal Power Plant;

• The Harbor;

• The community;

• Trophy Room;

• Almeida Mansion.

These are the following complexes I am working on towards the end of the development:

• Research Center;

• Underground complex (PART VI);

I am concluding my PhD project this month and will get the title in February. I ask for your patience because the next big update will not arrive before April, alright? Of course: I will be ready to fix any bugs you find along the way, with those minor updates!

If you get lost or stuck in the game, be sure to check our WIKI: https://dinohazard.fandom.com/wiki/Dino_Hazard_Wiki

If you are enjoying the experience, would you please review the game on the Steam Store page? This would help us gain more visibility and may accelerate the final production phase.

If you want to read about Dino Hazard projects, like the comic book, figures, books, etc:

Our website: https://en.dinohazard.com/games

Our wiki: https://dinohazard.fandom.com/wiki/Dino_Hazard_Wiki

Our Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dino.hazard/

Our Twitter: @_DinoHazard

Our Discord: https://discord.gg/H67t5pztqF

Our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/colecionadoresdeossos

May you have a great year of health and peace.

Jurassic greetings,

BoneCollectors.