Alpha 6.3 Upgrades

A new version of the game has been released. The main focus for this update was adding in the ability to upgrade blocks with some blocks now having upgrade slots where one of the 4 new upgrades can be placed. Currently there is only the one slot but in the next update there will be new techs added that can add to the number of upgrade slots on certain blocks.

Currently upgrades are only available in Endless and Creative. They will be added to Campaign later on once the game is in beta and we start the campaign redesign.

The full list of changes is below.

Changes:

New upgrade system with 4 new upgrades. Armor+, Damage Resistance, Fire Rate+, and Range+. The info panel displays which blocks an upgrade can be used on.

Armor+ Upgrade - when applied to a block will increase the armor level of soldiers spawned by it. This happens to all existing units for most blocks but will only effect new units from the barracks.

Damage Resistance Upgrade- Reduces how much damage the block takes when attacked and will make it impervious to trebuchet rock damage.

Fire Rate+ Upgrade- Increases the fire rate of the block and/or any soldiers on it.

Range+ Upgrade - Increases the range of a block so it can shoot targets further away.

Ranges will now only show on the ground rather than also showing on blocks, soldiers, trees, etc

Adjusted the way tile adjacency is handled to improve performance slightly.

Made rams slightly more expensive overall and also reduced their health slightly.

Adjusted how soldiers are spawned on blocks to improve performance slightly and remove an issue that could cause a crash.

The reinforcement card can now be used on a Barracks block to make it spawn some extra soldiers immediately.

Adjusted the card purchase panel for endless. Stone walls, Battlements, and Archers are now always available but their cost increases with each purchase (resetting on the next turn)

Fixes: