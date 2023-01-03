 Skip to content

Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 3 January 2023

Beta 1.28

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed various buttons animating recipe progress even when no workers / buildings assigned
Fixed add / remove buttons not being enabled or disabled properly when scrolling

