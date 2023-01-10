 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crystal Project update for 10 January 2023

Crystal Project Update: Version 1.3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10250128 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New assist option:
  • Healing Home Point: Enables free, automatic full recovery for the party when interacting with a Home Point.
New features:
  • Added a special confirmation dialog when attempting to overwrite save data which has more play time than the current loaded data.
  • When viewing stats, elemental modifications are now sorted by the magnitude of the effect instead of by the element.
  • Changed wording of "Couldn't steal!" to "Failed to steal!"
  • Invisigel now applies a visual semi-transparency.
Bug fixes:
  • Wizard icon in the in-game achievements list now has the new hat.
  • Fixed a small section of the ocean that was not being accurately represented on the world map.

Changed files in this update

Crystal Project Windows Depot 1637731
  • Loading history…
Crystal Project Linux Depot 1637732
  • Loading history…
Crystal Project MacOS Depot 1637733
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link