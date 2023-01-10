Crystal Project Update: Version 1.3.4

New assist option:
- Healing Home Point: Enables free, automatic full recovery for the party when interacting with a Home Point.
New features:
- Added a special confirmation dialog when attempting to overwrite save data which has more play time than the current loaded data.
- When viewing stats, elemental modifications are now sorted by the magnitude of the effect instead of by the element.
- Changed wording of "Couldn't steal!" to "Failed to steal!"
- Invisigel now applies a visual semi-transparency.
Bug fixes:
- Wizard icon in the in-game achievements list now has the new hat.
- Fixed a small section of the ocean that was not being accurately represented on the world map.
Changed files in this update