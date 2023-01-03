v0.86 Patch Notes

New:
- Added the "Forbidden Grapes" Achievement
Bugs:
- "The Harder They Fall" achievement will now trigger with the Giant Slayer
- Vampire Fang will now trigger healing artifacts
- Fixed a floor variant error on swamp floor 30
- Fixed a floor variant error on jungle floor 24 and 25
- Fixed a floor variant error on volcano floor 9
- Beast claw, frog ring. and venom gland will no longer trigger if the target is immune to their triggering status effect
- Skeletons are now immune to poison
- Using a skill that forces a swap while charmed will no longer swap the wrong target
- Fixed an issue where stalagmight, eruption, and explosion would cause a crash if the user was charmed
- Fixed incorrect damage numbers for living dream
QoL:
- Added a new option to see Lifeforce numbers. The Permadeath options are now: Hidden, Shown, and Off. "Shown" will display the number of weeks till death in the check stats menu and is enabled by default.
- Added the Evil Eye equipment, which increases the chance to find cursed artifacts. It is sold by the travelling merchant in the fall.
- Insurance policy now additionally prevents gaining cursed artifacts and will overwrite Evil Eye
Balance:
- Cursed artifacts are now tied to luck. Higher luck will decrease the chance to find cursed objects. You can still only receive them from certain events.
- Mimics are no longer immune to poison or bleed
- Stalagmight can no longer target monster girls. Instead it will always target the caster
- Stalagmight can now consume multiple orbs.
