Monster Girl Manager update for 3 January 2023

v0.86 Patch Notes

New:

  • Added the "Forbidden Grapes" Achievement

Bugs:

  • "The Harder They Fall" achievement will now trigger with the Giant Slayer
  • Vampire Fang will now trigger healing artifacts
  • Fixed a floor variant error on swamp floor 30
  • Fixed a floor variant error on jungle floor 24 and 25
  • Fixed a floor variant error on volcano floor 9
  • Beast claw, frog ring. and venom gland will no longer trigger if the target is immune to their triggering status effect
  • Skeletons are now immune to poison
  • Using a skill that forces a swap while charmed will no longer swap the wrong target
  • Fixed an issue where stalagmight, eruption, and explosion would cause a crash if the user was charmed
  • Fixed incorrect damage numbers for living dream

QoL:

  • Added a new option to see Lifeforce numbers. The Permadeath options are now: Hidden, Shown, and Off. "Shown" will display the number of weeks till death in the check stats menu and is enabled by default.
  • Added the Evil Eye equipment, which increases the chance to find cursed artifacts. It is sold by the travelling merchant in the fall.
  • Insurance policy now additionally prevents gaining cursed artifacts and will overwrite Evil Eye

Balance:

  • Cursed artifacts are now tied to luck. Higher luck will decrease the chance to find cursed objects. You can still only receive them from certain events.
  • Mimics are no longer immune to poison or bleed
  • Stalagmight can no longer target monster girls. Instead it will always target the caster
  • Stalagmight can now consume multiple orbs.

