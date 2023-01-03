Update 0.7.2.2

New features:

You can now delete your save files within the game by using the delete button on the save file entry. So there is now no need to head to the save location to get rid of old season save files or to delete your private league save files. When pressing the delete button a confirmation dialog will ask you to confirm the deletion of the save file.

The offline save file is now also displayed as the first entry in the list of save games. This makes it clearer what save games you have available. You can now also easily delete the offline save file to start with a new save file within the game.

Improvements:

The damage number cap has been reworked to display a maximum of 10 damage numbers each 0.1 s (before 1 / 0.05 s). The overall goal is to still keep damage numbers readable in endgame scenarios but still display enough numbers to actually get a feeling on how much damage you deal. Let us know if this cap feels reasonable.

Bugfixes:

Fixed a bug which caused to load a new save game with a dead character in rare cases after creating a new save file.

If you encounter any issues please use the bug report button in the main menu to report them to us. Also consider attaching your save file for any issue which frequently comes up during your run.

Join the official discord:

https://discord.com/invite/GNEBkQDyUb