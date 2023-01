Share · View all patches · Build 10250027 · Last edited 3 January 2023 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy

A hotfix update, 1.0.64602 release (01/03/2023), has been released today on the main branch.

This fixes a bug where the game could get stuck playing unit animations on the AIs turn. It also fixes tribal settlement ambitions failing to complete which was causing problems for some scenarios.