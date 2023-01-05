Queen's Brothel Launches

Main Story Complete

After many years of continued support from our patrons, Queen's Brothel's main story quest is complete. Join Queen in her adventure to start a brothel!

New Quest - Suki the Wolf

Version 1.0.0 introduces a new side quest for Suki. The wolves of Greenhaven are tired of having sex with human Suki. They have her dress up and role-play as a wolf.

Upcoming Quests

Queen's Brothel releases as early access. Our team will now be spending our time creating side quests for the girls. Here are a few stories we are working on:

Natasha's Gloryhole Portal

Natasha has a very important test to take at her academy, but she promised Queen she would work the brothel tonight. Natasha creates a magical portal that hides under her skirt. The other side of the portal is in the brothel, letting guys have sex with her as she's away taking her test.

Scarlett the Tease

Tired of being a cum deposit, Scarlett convinces the boys to edge themselves in hopes for a more arousing tomorrow. Scarlett promises the boys that she will have sex with them the next day, and then the next day, and then the next day. Eventually, they will pop.

The Beach Vacation

A lighthearted quest about the girl's vacation after they finish taking care of Nigel. Queen promises there will be no sex. This will be hard for some of the girls...

The Interns

A rich CEO is baffled at Queen's business model. He offers the girls an internship at his prestigious company, hoping the girls would change their life around. Queen uses this opportunity to gather secret business information from her new coworkers.

Suki the Boy Toy

Suki takes Natasha's futanari potions to class. She taunts the boys by jerking off her penis in-class. Enjoying her time tormenting the boys, she accidentally gets caught by her professor. Suki's enjoyment of tormenting people comes to an end when she realizes that her professor likes her penis.

Lilith Comes Home

Lilith visits the girl's homes in the human world. While the girls are away working at the brothel, Lilith is distracted by men coming to Queen's door. She succumbs and lets them in, immediately having sex with them and resisting the urge to stab them with her sharp fingernails. Word spreads about the new MILF in town.

Stuck in the Stables

Queen visits the horse stables in Avia. Inspecting the horse stock, she accidentally gets stuck in one. Queen is unable to pull herself out because of her incredibly voluptuous body.

Thank you for supporting Queen's Brothel.

We hope you enjoy the game!