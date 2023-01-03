 Skip to content

Make Them Naked update for 3 January 2023

Translation Update

Build 10249875

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there, dear Undressers!

We've made an update that contains 7 different languages for our shop page.

  • Ukrainian
  • Russian
  • Spanish
  • German
  • Italian
  • French
  • Czech

Happy New Year!

