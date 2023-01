Share · View all patches · Build 10249799 · Last edited 3 January 2023 – 18:59:15 UTC by Wendy

Fixed bug where terminal upgrade commands could potentially be shown once you already had them unlocked

Fixed a bug where terminal upgrade commands would be shown with skill trees

Increased enemy damage ramp-up throughout difficulty levels from 1.0 to 1.5 to 1.0 to 2.0