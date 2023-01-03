 Skip to content

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 3 January 2023

Combat Lynx 3 & PID Altitude Hold

3 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds in the 2nd version of the Lynx - the Combat Lynx 3 which allows the Lynx to carry Hellfire missiles as well as a varied additional loadout.

Both Lynx helicopters now have a suitable engine noise which I think is pretty close to a real Lynx.

I have also re-written the Altitude Autopilot to now use a proper PID solution. The original wasn't far off but now the Altitude Autopilot can react faster and more accurately to required Collective inputs making for a very responsive and very stable altitude hold system.

All helicopters have benefitted from the autopilot upgrade!

