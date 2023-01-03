 Skip to content

Mongrel Games Minigames update for 3 January 2023

Small patch (Update 9)

Share · View all patches · Build 10249602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


This week we have made several small tweaks to various animations, fixed the explosions in the future boss fight level, and added a new unmasked head for the character Darren Silo. Please let us know what you think and would like to see in MGMG!

