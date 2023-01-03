This week we have made several small tweaks to various animations, fixed the explosions in the future boss fight level, and added a new unmasked head for the character Darren Silo. Please let us know what you think and would like to see in MGMG!
Mongrel Games Minigames update for 3 January 2023
Small patch (Update 9)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update