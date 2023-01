Share · View all patches · Build 10249563 · Last edited 3 January 2023 – 18:13:39 UTC by Wendy

This update⬆️fixes several gameplay bugs, such as unexpected crashes ❌🐞 and the removal of an area on all maps where enemies couldn't harm you 😊.

One noticeable change is the addition of a new weapon reload time indicator in the game interface 🎯.



In the NEXT UPDATE, you'll be able to upgrade turret weapons up to level 5 🔫

See you! 👋